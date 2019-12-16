Man beaten, has vehicle stolen at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city’s South Side.

The robbery occurred in the 200 block of West Dickson Avenue, not far from Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the victim was inside his vehicle when two masked men approached him. That’s when, police said, the men brandishing guns beat the victim and pulled him out of his vehicle.

The victim managed to run away as the men drove off in his vehicle, police said.

Authorities believe a woman (seen above) planned for the victim to be robbed by the two men.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.