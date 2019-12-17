Bexar County, Jourdanton PD issue phone scam warning

Bexar County and Jourdanton police officials want residents to be aware about a phone scam making the rounds this holiday season.

Individuals pretending to be from Bexar County offices have been calling residents asking for payment or monies owed to the county for various reasons.

The scammers ask residents to purchase prepaid gift cards and provide them with the number and PIN number on the back of the gift card.

Beware of secret sister gift exchange scam on Facebook

Residents need to be aware that the county does not call to collect fines or penalties or for payments on outstanding warrants.

For more information on county offices or to verify a phone call, please call 210-335-2011 or click here.

Jourdanton police are warning residents about a scam involving phone numbers from the city of Jourdanton on caller ID.

The caller tells the individual answering the phone that they are named in a civil lawsuit and then demand immediate payment.

Top holiday scams you need to be aware of this season

Police officials said that no one from the city or PD will contact residents by phone to demand money.

Anyone needing to verify if the call is legitimate should call police at 830-769-3434 and press option 1.