Dress like a wizard on Harry Otter Day at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – It’s about to get a lot more magical at the San Antonio Zoo and not just because of the Starry Safari zoo lights.

Saturday the zoo is hosting its final theme day of the year - Harry Otter and the Wizarding Wildlife.

The event is running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a DJ and a costume contest at 1 p.m. (with prizes!)

Scheduled animal chats include:

10:30 a.m. – Otter Chat

11 a.m. – Baby Komodo Dragon Chat

11:30 a.m. – AAT Appearance

12:30 p.m. – Lion Chat

1 p.m. – Python Chat

1:30 p.m. – Mongoose Chat

There’s no extra cost for Harry Otter day - it’s included with general zoo admission. The zoo will also be offering buy one, get one free standard admission tickets during the event.

The first 500 guests to arrive will receive a free commemorative Harry Otter button.

Side note: The last locals day for discounted admission to the zoo for 2019 will be December 27.