Dress like a wizard on Harry Otter Day at San Antonio Zoo
Get your wand ready
SAN ANTONIO – It’s about to get a lot more magical at the San Antonio Zoo and not just because of the Starry Safari zoo lights.
Saturday the zoo is hosting its final theme day of the year - Harry Otter and the Wizarding Wildlife.
The event is running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a DJ and a costume contest at 1 p.m. (with prizes!)
Scheduled animal chats include:
10:30 a.m. – Otter Chat
11 a.m. – Baby Komodo Dragon Chat
11:30 a.m. – AAT Appearance
12:30 p.m. – Lion Chat
1 p.m. – Python Chat
1:30 p.m. – Mongoose Chat
There’s no extra cost for Harry Otter day - it’s included with general zoo admission. The zoo will also be offering buy one, get one free standard admission tickets during the event.
The first 500 guests to arrive will receive a free commemorative Harry Otter button.
Side note: The last locals day for discounted admission to the zoo for 2019 will be December 27.
