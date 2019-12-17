Lack of grocery stores near Southside ISD remains big concern

SAN ANTONIO – Last November, KSAT 12 pointed out the lack of grocery stores near the Southside Independent School District. Since the report, the school district has opened its own food pantry, to help offset limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Southside ISD food pantry provides food to 2,800 families in the area, and estimates are about 1,200 different people every month. But the lack of an H-E-B or conventional grocery store remains a big issue for families in the area.

“Yes, I’m upset. I am so upset. And it’s frustrating,” Iliana Lopez said.

Lopez has two children, a 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, and they are just one of the many families who live in need of better access.

“We have no H-E-B, no Walmart nearby, because we have a Dollar General. We have some gas stations that are down the streets, but no, no H-E-B, no Walmart,” Principal of Pearce Elementary, Branda Gonzales said.

For a lot of San Antonio families it might be hard to imagine this is a real problem.

“Our nearest is Military Drive, which for us is a good 20, 30 minutes for some families. We have huge households, huge households. We have double occupancy, but we have households where there are more than two children,” Gonzales said.

That’s 40 minutes to an hour in total of driving -- and there are times when fast food, or unhealthy options are just easier.

“Healthy habits start at a young age and developing that palate for healthy habits start at a very young age. And so when our students don’t have that experience or have access to that, they are just becoming those adults that maybe are developing those bad eating habits,” Gonzales said.

The health and food issues aren’t disappearing. And the superintendent said the influx of students is already beating enrollment expectations.

“We are at a record number of students, right at 6,000 students. We are continually growing,” Mark Eads, Southside ISD superintendent said.

With the area’s population growing, so are the business ventures. There are big development projects expected from the TJ Maxx distribution center, Navistar, and South Star. But still, no grocery store.

“We have to make sure that we’re proactive when we get these things. We need the grocery store. We need the retail development as well to be able to take care of our residents, to take care of the homes that are coming so people don’t have to keep driving away to shop,” Eads said.

The superintendent said H-E-B did recently purchase land in the district. KSAT 12 reached out to H-E-B and and received the following response from their Government & Public Affairs office:

“H-E-B does own real estate in the area and we continue to evaluate it as a potential new store location. At this time, we do not have additional details.”