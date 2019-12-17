Memorial service for SA philanthropist, former Spurs owner Charline McCombs to take place Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial service will be held on Tuesday to honor the memory and legacy of Charline McCombs.

McCombs past away last week at the age of 91.

The memorial service will be held at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church at 1 p.m.

McCombs was known as a civic leader with a generous heart and was a former San Antonio Spurs owner. She donated to several causes she believed in, including the performing arts and women’s athletics.

According to the foundation’s website, the foundation and McCombs family have contributed more than $125 million to civic causes in San Antonio and across Texas since detailed record-keeping began in 1981.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.