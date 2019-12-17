Police searching for thieves after truck, trailer stolen outside restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for people they believe were involved in the theft of a truck and trailer on Nov. 30.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the thieves, one believed to be a white male between the ages of 20 and 50, were in a black Cadillac Escalade at the time of the theft.

Police said the thieves stole a Ford F-150 and a box-type cargo trailer from behind a restaurant in the 15600 block of I-10 W.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7345.