SAPD: Woman hospitalized in 3-vehicle wreck on far Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Camp Bullis Road and Interstate 10 on the city’s far Northwest Side.

According to police, a black truck was traveling southbound on the I-10 service road when the driver ran a red light and T-boned a white sedan.

Police said the sedan spun and then crashed into a small sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

SAPD said it is unclear if alcohol played a factor in the crash.