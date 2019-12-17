Video: SUV catches fire after crashing into Smoke BBQ restaurant in SA

SAN ANTONIO – A white Chevrolet SUV crashed into the side of the downtown eatery Smoke: BBQ on Monday around 6:15 p.m. and caught fire nearly an hour later as crews were trying to move the vehicle.

“We were scheduled to host three corporate parties last night, we are very fortunate no one was injured in what could have been a disaster,” owner Adrian Martinez, who captured the fire on a cellphone video, told KSAT.

In a stroke of luck, a group from the San Antonio Police Department were at a holiday party in the basement bar Ash.

“I ran down to the basement, explained what was happening and they didn’t hesitate to run up and help,” said bar manager Jordan Engberg.

No injuries were reported in the crash but the driver and passenger appeared to be shaken up, according to witnesses at the scene and authorities. An SAPD spokesperson confirmed the department is investigating but was not able to provide any more information.

“It seems the driver lost control of the van somehow and while trying to brake, they accidentally hit the gas, running over a lamp post and then colliding with the building,” Engberg told KSAT.

The SUV didn’t catch fire until after the driver and passenger were both out safely. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department said the fire sparked during the removal of the vehicle.

“We noticed a glow coming from the storefront and realized the car was on fire. Within moments the whole thing was ablaze,” said Engberg.

One of the restaurant’s front windows was broken in the crash and the front of the building sustained damage.

All the holiday parties were able to continue as planned and the restaurant and basement bar are still fully open.