Arson investigators working to determine cause of overnight shed fire

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a shed fire just north downtown overnight.

Firefighters were called just before 3 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Cincinnati Avenue after receiving word of an outbuilding fully involved.

Firefighters said it took them roughly 15 minutes to put out the fire. They were, however, able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

Fire officials said the shed is a total loss.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 11 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not known. There were no reported injuries.