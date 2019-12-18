49ºF

Local News

Go green, save money by wrapping gifts with alternative materials

Camelia Juarez, News Intern

(Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Go green and save some green by wrapping your presents with alternative materials this year.

The holidays are a time to be thoughtful, but many Americans are unaware that their waste increases by 25% during the holidays, according to the National Environment Education Foundation.

Putting a creative spin on a pile of junk is the first step toward sustainable wrapping paper.

You can use the following items to wrap gifts:

  • Old magazines or newspapers
  • Reusable grocery bags
  • Old brown paper bags
  • Scrap paper from copiers or printers
  • Scrap fabric, such as a lightly used dishcloth, old scarfs or old clothing
  • Old shoe boxes
  • Vintage postcards to wrap small jewelry
  • Paper from packaging
  • Blankets
  • Flower seed paper

