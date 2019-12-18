Go green, save money by wrapping gifts with alternative materials
SAN ANTONIO – Go green and save some green by wrapping your presents with alternative materials this year.
The holidays are a time to be thoughtful, but many Americans are unaware that their waste increases by 25% during the holidays, according to the National Environment Education Foundation.
Putting a creative spin on a pile of junk is the first step toward sustainable wrapping paper.
You can use the following items to wrap gifts:
- Old magazines or newspapers
- Reusable grocery bags
- Old brown paper bags
- Scrap paper from copiers or printers
- Scrap fabric, such as a lightly used dishcloth, old scarfs or old clothing
- Old shoe boxes
- Vintage postcards to wrap small jewelry
- Paper from packaging
- Blankets
- Flower seed paper
