Man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old Arkansas girl in San Antonio motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man accused of driving a 16-year-old girl from Arkansas to a motel and sexually assaulting her.

Reginal Ray Griffin, 33, is charged with sexual assault of a child, jail records show.

The teen called police from a San Antonio gas station on Nov. 29, according to the arrest affidavit.

She told police that Griffin drove her from Arkansas to San Antonio before raping her in a motel.

“The victim stated she was in fear that (Griffin) would physically assault her if she tried to stop him from sexually assaulting her,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

She also feared Griffin would return to Arkansas to “harm her,” according to the affidavit.