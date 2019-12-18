Man arrested on suspicion of DWI following 3-vehicle wreck

Published: December 18, 2019, 3:54 am Updated: December 18, 2019, 4:32 am

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was arrested after he crashed into two vehicles at a far West Side intersection late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Loop 1604 and Highway 90.

According to police, the man driving a blue truck rear-ended a red car heading south on Loop 1604.

Police said the blue truck then T-boned a red truck that was also passing through a green light.

Emergency crews treated a few people at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the blue truck was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. His name was not released.