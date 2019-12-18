Man arrested on suspicion of DWI following 3-vehicle wreck
Crash occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Loop 1604 and US Hwy 90
SAN ANTONIO – A local man was arrested after he crashed into two vehicles at a far West Side intersection late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Loop 1604 and Highway 90.
According to police, the man driving a blue truck rear-ended a red car heading south on Loop 1604.
Police said the blue truck then T-boned a red truck that was also passing through a green light.
Emergency crews treated a few people at the scene for minor injuries.
The driver of the blue truck was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. His name was not released.
