New program preparing students to become registered nurses

SAN ANTONIO – A new program is opening the door to San Antonio students who are interested in the medical field.

The San Antonio Independent School District is accepting applications for a new program called Healthcare Pathways at Technology Early College High School, which is also known as H-Tech.

Students can earn their high school diplomas, as well as an associate of science degree and certifications in the health care industry in four to six years.

Students will split their time between Fox Tech and San Antonio College in the first four years of the program. In the last one to two years, students will spend their time at the college campus.

“This is the first time that we’ve gone out and done an H-Tech, which specifically brings in a business partner, specifically Methodist Metropolitan and University Health System. And this is the first where we have embedded in a nursing program,” said Robert Vela, president of San Antonio College.

Vela said its important to get students who have a passion for health care careers because of the jobs that need to be filled.

“Not just in San Antonio, but all over the country. We have nursing shortages simply because there are not enough nurses out there to adequately serve our hospitals or our community centers or clinics,” Vela said.

After finishing the H-Tech program, students would be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. If they pass, the graduate will become a registered nurse.

The program is open to all students across Bexar County and surrounding areas. There will be a lottery process to pick who will fill 50 spots for the 2020-2021 school year.