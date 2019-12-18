Police, Crime Stoppers seek info in security guard’s fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 21-year-old security guard.

According to police, Brandon Olguin was shot and killed Oct. 4 around 2 a.m. while working as a security guard at the River City Saloon in the 1400 block of Southwest Military Drive.

Police said witnesses reported seeing multiple people firing guns and detectives now need the identities of anyone who was shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.