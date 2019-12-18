Robber gets away with cash after threatening convenience store clerk, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching a man who robbed a Northwest Side convenience store early Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred just before 5 a.m. at a Valero gas station in the 2200 block of Bandera Road, not far form Callaghan Road and Loop 410.

According to police, a man in his 20s wearing a blue hoodie and brown pants walked into the store with a gun and threatened the store clerk.

Police said the man fled on foot towards Callaghan Road with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not hurt.

At this time, it is unclear if the robbery is tied to a string of robberies that happened last week.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.