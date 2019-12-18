SA man convicted of child rape wanted on new charge

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Gary La Celle, 20, after an arrest warrant was issued for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

La Celle was convicted in 2017 on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of child, according to online records. He was sentenced to probation for the rest of his life.

An arrest warrant was issued if February after an indictment was filed with the Bexar County 226th District Court.

“The indictment alleged that La Celle intentionally and knowingly failed to verify registration with local law enforcement authority," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

La Celle’s last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to La Celle’s arrest.