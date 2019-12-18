San Antonio mother, son graduate together from college
Simone Lawrence, Myles Montana receive degrees in criminology
SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio will set a university record Tuesday when over 850 members of the Class of 2019 graduated during a fall commencement ceromony at Freeman Coliseum.
Two of the graduates who walked across the stage were a San Antonio mother and son.
Simone Lawrence and her son, Myles Montana, together received their bachelor's degrees in criminology.
“Attending A&M-SA has been a wonderful experience, and we are so excited about graduating together,” Lawrence said.
