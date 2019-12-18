SAPD: Man leaving bar shot 3 times trying to fight off robbers

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot multiple times after he fought back during a robbery attempt on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of Babcock Road.

According to police, the victim and a friend were walking to their car from Cantina Sports Bar & Grill when two people approached them. That’s when, police said, the two assailants tried to steal their jewelry, but the victim and his friend fought back.

Police said one of the suspects during the assault fired three times, hitting the man once in his arm, once in his abdomen, and once in the leg. They ran back to the bar and called for help, police said.

The victim was taken by emergency crews to University Hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said the suspects fled in a black sedan before police got to the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.