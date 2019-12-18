SAPD: Man who lied about his age caught having sex with 16-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old who was caught having sex with a 16-year-old girl told her he was 19 when they first began communicating with each other on Instagram, according to San Antonio police.

Dominic Crumedy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, according to Bexar County Jail records.

Crumedy and the teen met each other through Instagram, according to his arrest affidavit. The teen also lied about her age, telling him she was 17.

On Nov. 26, Crumedy asked the girl if he could go to her house, according to the affidavit.

She allowed him to come over, and when he did, she agreed to have sex with him, she told investigators.

A witness came into the bedroom and caught the couple, according to the affidavit.

Crumedy left the home and the witness called police.

After the incident, the witness told police Crumedy kept text messaging the teen, causing the witness to be afraid for her safety.