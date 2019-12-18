SUV crashes into utility pole, causes power outage in area, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20 block radius near the intersection of Prue and Babcock Road is without power after a driver crashed their vehicle into a utility pole overnight, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the crash occurred just before midnight and officers arrived to find a white sport utility vehicle with front end damage and a fallen utility pole.

Police said Babcock Road was immediately shut down for public safety concerns and CPS was notified.

Authorities said a 20 block radius is currently without power. The amount of customers affected is not currently known.

Police said they are not exactly sure what caused the accident, only that one vehicle was involved.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the pole was arrested under suspicion of DWI. Their name was not released.

CPS said they are unsure how long it would be until they restored power to the area. Officials said they need to bring equipment in, remove the old hardware and set up a brand new pole, according to the employee.