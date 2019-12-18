Some people like fluffy pillows. Others prefer foam.

So, what makes the perfect pillow?

Consumer Reports tested nearly 12 pillows from popular brands, including Sealy, Tempurpedic and MyPillow.

“In our tests, we assess pillows based on how well they support the head and neck of both back and side sleepers of a range of sizes,” said Haniya Rae, of Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports also conducted a resilience test, which measures the firmness of pillows to determine how they hold up over time.

The pillows range in price from about $4 from Mainstays at Walmart to $170 for a Tempurpedic, which consists mainly of memory foam, polyester fibers or a combination of the two.

If you want good support and a long-lasting pillow, you’ll have to spend some money -- but maybe not $170.

Consumer Reports found that some of the budget pillows did offer good support out of the box. But when it came keeping their shape, many of them fell flat.

"In our tests, we found that pillows that were lower priced tended not to hold up as well as pillows that cost a little bit more," Rae said.

And even some pricier pillows, like the $40 MyPillow Classic and the $65 Casper got only fair scores for resilience.

So, which pillow was the best of the bunch?

Consumer Reports recommends the $60 Coop Homegoods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow, which is excellent for side and back sleepers of any size. The pillow comes with an extra foam kit so you can adjust it to your liking.