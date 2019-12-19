Fire reported at IDEA Ingram Hills public school campus

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is responding to a fire at IDEA Ingram Hills public school campus.

Nearly 40 units are responding to a fire at the education facility in the 3100 block of Majestic Drive.

Students at the school were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The fire is at a building that is under construction but is not connected to the main building of the school, said Communication Manager for IDEA schools Jennifer Flores.

No injuries are being reported at this time, Flores told KSAT.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department said welders were working on the roof when something caught fire.

The fire was contained to that area, the SAFD spokesperson said.

An official with IDEA Public Schools sent the following statement:

Earlier today part of the roof of our Phase 2 construction site at IDEA Ingram Hills caught fire. The fire was contained quickly. Our students and staff were immediately evacuated to a nearby training center and park and all are safe and uninjured. Parents are en route to pick up their children. We will communicate with parents by the end of today when classes will resume. We thank the San Antonio Fire Department for their swift action, diligence, and partnership. We will continue cooperating with their investigation.