Local News

KSAT12 GMSA at 6 a.m., Dec. 19, 2019

Joy Presley, Producer

Marc Mendoza, Editor

Dominic Lawrence, Video Editor

Atalia Lara, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – On this morning’s show, San Antonio police are searching for the shooters involved in a shooting at South Park Mall on Wednesday night. Four people were hospitalized.

A chase on the west side ends in an arrest.

