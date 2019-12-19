Listeria outbreak linked to bulk hard-boiled eggs

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert about bulk packages of hard-boiled eggs linked to a listeria outbreak that’s sickened several people and led to the death of one person in Texas.

The eggs were produced at Almark Foods in Gainesville, Georgia, and sold to foodservice operators nationwide. The eggs have not been recalled, but the CDC is warning against selling, serving or using the eggs.

Seven people infected with the strain of listeria have been reported from five states, including four hospitalizations and one death.

The CDC says an investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to the outbreak.

"Retailers and foodservice operators should know who supplies their bulk hard-boiled eggs," the CDC said.

Because the eggs were sold to be used in ready-to-eat foods, such as salads, consumers will not be able to tell if products they’ve purchased from stores contain these eggs.

The CDC advises stores, restaurants and foodservice operators not to use the bulk hard-boiled eggs produced at the Almark facility, regardless of use-by dates.

The CDC says pregnant women, newborns, adults ages 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk for listeria infection. It recommends they not eat items with hard-boiled eggs unless it’s known they do not come from Almark’s Georgia operation.

Listeria infection symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Hillsdale Furniture recalled 31,000 dressers because they are unstable and can tip over if they’re not anchored to a wall. That poses a deadly danger to children.

The models involved are the Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer chests, which were sold since 2010.

Consumers should contact the company for a free repair or a free pickup and refund. For more information, visit www.hillsdalefurniture.com.

Before you fire up the grill, check out this recall. Bass Pro is recalling thousands of Mr. Steak gas grills after reports of nine fires.

The gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox.

The recall involves four- and five-burner models sold between May 2017 and July 2019.

For model and SKU numbers, visit www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

Consumers should stop using the grills and contact Mr. Steak for a free repair kit.