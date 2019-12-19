Man flees after driving over girlfriend’s leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who ran over his girlfriend’s leg late Wednesday night on the city’s North Side.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on McCullough Avenue and Oblate Drive.

According to police, the woman said she got out of the vehicle because her boyfriend was acting erratically.

Police said the woman wanted to drive the car, but instead the man drove off, running over her leg.

The woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital for her injury.

Authorities say the man was driving a Jeep Renegade.