Calling all football fans: Here’s how you can get free admission to All-American Bowl, All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO – The All-American Bowl and the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Games are happening on Jan. 4, and you can attend the games for free.

VIA has partnered with the San Antonio Sports Foundation to make the game free of charge for those who take advantage of VIA’s special service the day of the games.

Service to the Alamodome will begin at 10 a.m. at the Crossroads Park and Ride. The All-American Bowl begins at noon, while the All-Star Game begins at 5 p.m.

VIA’s service will operate until one hour after the All-Star Game ends.

Vouchers for free entry into the games will be provided at Crossroads Park and Ride.

The fare for the special event service is $2.50 each way, with discounted prices for children, seniors, students and active-duty military.

Anyone who is interested in the service can pre-purchase tickets on VIA’s goMobile app or pay with cash or credit card at the park and ride.

VIAtrans customers and children 5 and younger ride free.