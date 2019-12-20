Children receive the gift of a good night’s rest from nonprofit

SAN ANTONIO – While most children look forward to the gifts they’ll receive on Christmas morning, thousands of other kids in San Antonio would love to wake up in their own bed. Just this year, the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace has helped cross that item off of hundred of San Antonio families’ Christmas lists.

Friday morning’s Build-A-Bunk event hosted by KSAT Community, in partnership with SAPD, is helping to give the gift of a good night’s sleep to children in San Antonio. Donations, grants and volunteers help the nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace in San Antonio build, assemble and deliver bunk beds for kids in San Antonio.

According to the president of the nonprofit’s local chapter, Eddie Arnold, the goal is for no child to have to sleep on the ground. The children they serve report sleeping on the ground, a blanket or a couch.

“We estimate that two to three percent of the population are kids who need beds,” Arnold said. “That means over 30,000 kids here in San Antonio zip codes only, need beds.”

Arnold says their mission goes beyond a child’s comfort during their sleep. Building bunk beds serves to address what Sleep in Heavenly Peace considers a critical health concern.

“We know that when a child can sleep well, their test grades go up, their behavior is improved, they do a better job in new situations, so anxiety levels go down,” Arnold said. “There are so many great health benefits.”

Although they have helped bridge the gap, Arnold admits they’re behind in production and worried they won’t meet the community’s need.

“Currently, we have over 700 applications (for people) waiting for beds. We’re finally filling applications that came in June of this year,” Arnold said. “We’re way behind.”

Arnold says more donations and volunteers are needed to carry out community builds.

Visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Facebook page for volunteer opportunities in the San Antonio area.

For more information, visit shpbeds.org or call 844-432-BEDS (2337).