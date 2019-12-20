Driver in custody after leading DPS troopers on chase, crashing on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A person is in custody after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase that ended in a four-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The crash happened near the H-E-B in the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road.

Officials said a driver in a black Nissan sedan was speeding down Wurzbach Road and crashed into a vehicle that was coming out of the H-E-B parking lot. The vehicle that was crashed into then spun out and hit two other vehicles.

The driver of the black Nissan sedan was taken into custody.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

KSAT is working to gather more information. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.