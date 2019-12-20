Two dogs killed in fire that damaged North Side home

A home on the city’s north side was heavily damaged by a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire started in the garage of a home in the 13100 block of Hunters Spring just before 3 p.m.

“Crews made an aggressive interior attack initially but were forced to transition to an exterior attack when conditions worsened,” said Joe Arrington, public information officer with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Two dogs were killed in the fire. No other injuries were reported.