51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

51ºF

Local News

Two dogs killed in fire that damaged North Side home

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: fire, Hunters Creek, San Antonio
San Antonio firefighters battle blaze in the 13100 block of Hunter Spring on Dec. 20, 2019. (KSAT)

A home on the city’s north side was heavily damaged by a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire started in the garage of a home in the 13100 block of Hunters Spring just before 3 p.m.

“Crews made an aggressive interior attack initially but were forced to transition to an exterior attack when conditions worsened,” said Joe Arrington, public information officer with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Two dogs were killed in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: