Grand jury indicts 19-year-old suspect for murder on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old suspect for the murder of a man that happened on the city’s Northwest Side, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Court documents state Jataevis Frank Williams shot and killed Devonnce Grant on Aug. 19. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force in St. Louis arrested Williams in late September. He was wanted by the San Antonio Police Department after a warrant had been issued earlier that month.

Williams was the second person arrested in connection with the shooting.

San Antonio police arrested Correl Moore and charged him with tampering with evidence after he allegedly stole evidence from the shooting scene.

Williams is awaiting trial.