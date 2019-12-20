Gunshots, heavy police presence at North Carolina workplace

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Gunshots were reported Friday morning at a government facility in North Carolina, according to police, who said they had stabilized the situation but would not offer any details. It was not known if there were any injuries.

No other information about victims in the shooting at a Winston-Salem public works building would be released until a 2 p.m. EST news conference, Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters.

A representative of the mayor’s office also referred a reporter to the 2 p.m. news conference.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that more than 20 police cars were at the scene.

Herbert Martinez told local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots. He said he and the coworker ran and hid in a ditch, where they heard more gunshots.

The building is east of downtown in the city about 245,000 people in the central part of the state.