KSAT12 News at 5, December 20, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect arrested on the city’s South side is the same person wanted in connection with a murder in Maverick County.

Police say more arrests are expected following a string of convenience store robberies.

A Houston medical examiner confirms a body found in the truck of a car is that of missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard.

