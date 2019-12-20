KSAT12 News at 5, December 20, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect arrested on the city’s South side is the same person wanted in connection with a murder in Maverick County.

Police say more arrests are expected following a string of convenience store robberies.

A Houston medical examiner confirms a body found in the truck of a car is that of missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard.

