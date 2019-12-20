SAPD searching for 84-year-old man who requires medical care

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who suffers from medical conditions and requires care from a doctor has disappeared, according to police.

G. H. Cox, 84, disappeared Thursday after he was last seen in the 2500 block of Chestnut Bend on the North Side, according to police.

He weighs approximately 185 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a black and white flannel shirt, khaki pants and gray house slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.