Soldiers depart SA for annual holiday leave

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of members of the military serving in San Antonio have begun heading home for the holidays. The mass exodus started early Friday at the San Antonio International Airport.

The holiday leave will allow the local soldiers, who are stationed at Joint Base San Antonio, the opportunity to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones.

For many, this leave is their first opportunity to return home after joining the military.

“Our priority as leaders is to ensure our soldiers are afforded the opportunity to visit their families during holiday block leave, take a break from the demands of training and come back safely, ready for their next stage in Army medicine,” said Major General Patrick D. Sargent, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. “This much needed break from training is priceless to these young soldiers and their families.”