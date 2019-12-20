Teen faces charge after aggravated robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is facing an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge.

An affidavit shows Valerie Pineda, 17, met with two people to buy a gun at the Lincoln Village Apartments on the North Side near Loop 410.

Pineda showed up with two other men. When they found out the price was $900, officials said one of the male suspects took the gun and put it in his pocket, while the other male suspect pointed a handgun at both victims.

A wallet, car keys and two cellphones were taken. Officials said one victim was hit in the back of the head.

Pineda was identified in a photo lineup, officials said. The other two suspects have not been caught.