Water heater to blame for East Side house fire, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are blaming a faulty water heater for an East Side house fire late Thursday night.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and East Commerce Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the home. They said the cause of the fire was from a water heater that caught fire.

Fire officials said the two people inside the home made it safely out, as well as their two dogs.

Damage to the home is estimated at $5,000.

Authorities said the family would not able to return to the home because the utilities were not working.