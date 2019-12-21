KSAT12 News at 6, December 20, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio man arrested in connection with a deadly gas station shooting in Austin. The suspect is now in Bexar County Jail.

The body of the mother vanished with her infant found and one person is in custody.

And, the latest arrest in a string of convenience store robberies, the multiple charges the suspect now faces.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.