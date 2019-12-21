51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

51ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News Nightbeat, December 20, 2019

Adrian Ortega

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – A disturbance at Rivercenter Mall leads to a chase, and one suspect in the water of the river walk.

Leon Valley police are searching for man in a shooting case to get his side of the story.

An investigation into a string of robberies leads to a second arrest.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: