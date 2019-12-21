46ºF

Local News

Man driving at high speed smashes vehicle into utility pole

Hardy Merideth, Producer

San Antonio – A driver is recovering in the hospital after San Antonio police say he crashed his vehicle into a pole.

It happened in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to SAPD.

Police say the man lost control because he was driving too fast, slamming into a utility pole.

Emergency crews had to use the ‘jaws of life’ to get him out, but he is expected to be OK.

SAPD says they don’t believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

