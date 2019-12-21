Police arrest man accused in vehicle burglary on far North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Surveillance video helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of vehicle burglary.

The burglary happened Dec. 15 at the Infinity at The Rim apartment complex on the far North Side near UTSA.

Police say the suspect, Shawn Spain, was allegedly seen on video checking cars for unlocked doors along with another suspect.

The suspects were able to get into a Dodge Challenger.

The affidavit said Spain was seen rummaging through the car and putting something in his pocket.

Police were able to make the arrest after finding the car owner.