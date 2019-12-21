SAFD: 13-year-old girl’s quick thinking saved house

San Antonio firefighters are commending a teen girl after she saved her sister, three dogs and their house after a fire broke out.

The girl, 13, took swift action and contacted authorities during the fire that started around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on the 14400 block of Devout on the Northeast Side, a firefighter at the scene said.

She remained “calm and collected” as she saved her sister and three big dogs and waited outside the home for firefighters to arrive, officials said.

“She saved the residence,” the official said. “It’s a very small incident that could’ve been a lot worse.”

A lit candle in the dining room is believed to be the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

1 arrested after off-duty SAISD officer killed outside IHOP, police say

Teen jumps into river following confrontation inside River Center Mall; 2 other teens in custody, police say