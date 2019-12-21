Teen jumps into river following confrontation inside River Center Mall; 2 other teens in custody, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens are in custody and another was sent to the hospital after a confrontation inside River Center Mall, police said.

Police said the three teens were on the run following a call for an assault from a shop inside River Center Mall around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Officials said there was a confrontation between two groups inside the mall.

One of the teens ran out of the mall and jumped about 30 feet from the street level into the river embankment.

All three teens face charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, assault and making terroristic threats, police said.

The teen who jumped into the river was taken to the hospital. The other two teens were taken to the juvenile corrections facility.