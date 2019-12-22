Teen hospitalized after fire at NW Side home

A teen was transported to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Northwest Side house.

The fire occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4700 block of Casa Bello.

An official with the San Antonio Fire Department said the teen started the fire by either cooking or starting a heater.

The father was nearby and was able to get both of them out of the home in time.

No one was injured, but the teen was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The home sustained significant damage to the backside.