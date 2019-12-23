1 dead in vehicle crash in NW Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead following a vehicle crash in Northwest Bexar County early Monday morning, Helotes police said.

The crash occurred in the 18500 block of Bandera Road, not far from Villarreal Ice House.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck for unknown reason lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Only one lane of Bandera Road is currently open as emergency crews work at the scene.

The name and age of the person killed has not been released.