KSAT12 News at Noon: December 23, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in connected to a deadly East side shooting they believe stemmed from a love triangle.

Around Texas: Investigators have arrested missing mother Heidi Broussard’s close friend and charged her with kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Authorities believe she was attempting to pass Broussard’s baby off as her own.

According to a newly released batch of White House emails, just 90 minutes after President Trump’s call with Ukrainian leader the pentagon was ordered to suspend military aid to the country. The revelation adds to the discussion of whether new witnesses should testify in the Senate trial.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.