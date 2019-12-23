‘Our hearts and door may be broken, but not our spirit’: Local chocolatier still filling orders after burglary

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of Delice on San Antonio’s North Side is not letting a recent burglary stop his business from filling orders.

Nacho Aguirre, the owner, said the burglar made off with $55, but caused hundreds of dollars in damage by breaking into the store.

Aguirre still opened the shop, as they have more than 100 orders to fill out before Christmas.

“Our hearts and door may be broken, but not our spirit,” Aguirre said.