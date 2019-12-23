Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing I-35 in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by several vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 35 Monday morning in San Marcos.

San Marcos police said the person was trying to cross the interstate just after 6 a.m. Monday just north of Aquarena Springs Drive. No charges are expected to be filed against the drivers who hit the person.

The northbound lanes of I-35 were closed for nearly four hours during the investigation.

San Marcos police said Monday morning’s accident was the 12th traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2019.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.