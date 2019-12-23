SAPD searching for car burglary suspects who used victims’ credit cards on SA’s North Side

San Antonio police are looking for at least two people who were caught on video using stolen credit cards.

Police believe they’re responsible for burglarizing two vehicles in the 21000 block of Blanco Road on Dec. 12. The credit cards were used shortly after the burglaries at several stores on the north side of San Antonio.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the SAPD North Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-2813.