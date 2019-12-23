Two arrested for 2015 New Braunfels murder

New Braunfels police have arrested two suspects in the 2015 slaying of Samantha Miranda, 23.

Miranda was shot and killed on May 21, 2015 on a sidewalk near the access road of I-35 and Walnut Avenue.

Joseph Austin Jr., 23, of Avondale, Louisiana, and De Hieu Nguyen, 41, of Harvey, Louisiana have been charged with capital murder.

San Antonio police arrest 2nd suspect in the death of off-duty SAISD officer outside IHOP

At the time the warrants were served, both Austin and De Nguyen were incarcerated in the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana jail on unrelated charges. Austin has been extradited to the Comal County jail. De Nguyen is still awaiting extradition.

Bond was set at $750,000 for each suspect.

New Braunfels police said they believe Miranda was shot during a robbery. Investigators believe that Austin fired the shots that killed Miranda and De Nguyen was the getaway driver.

New Braunfels police said the arrests came after an “exhaustive” investigation.

Related stories: