KSAT12 News at Noon: December 24, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is trying to piece together a woman’s story. She showed up to a local hospital claiming she’d had a miscarriage and flushed her baby down the toilet. Today the search continues as investigators have yet to find the baby’s body.

Balcones Heights police have made a third arrest connected to a string of armed convenience store robberies earlier this month.

Four San Antonio police officers are on routine administrative duty after shooting and killing an armed suspect Monday night. According to Chief William McManus the man was seen taking parts from a stolen vehicle, caused a major crash on the South Side, then ran from officers.

The baby of missing mother Heidi Broussard has been reunited with family.

